Attorney for man charged in Falls dismemberment seeks to use psychiatric defense

The attorney for a man accused of killing a Niagara Falls woman and sawing her body into pieces seven years ago, said Monday he wants to offer a psychiatric defense at next month's trial.
Niagara County prosecutors objected, saying the deadline for giving notice of such a defense is long past.
State law says a defense attorney must file a mental health defense notice within 30 days of arraignment, which in Yasin Abdu-Sabur's case occurred in March 2020.
County Judge John J. Ottaviano called defense attorney Robert R. Fogg's request "very, very, very late."
But there's a loophole in the law. A judge is allowed to let a defendant use a psychiatric defense after the deadline "in the interest of justice and for good cause shown."
Ottaviano gave Fogg until Friday to submit his reasons for making the request.
Abdu-Sabur has another option: If he doesn't want to go to trial, he could plead guilty to the murder of Terri Lynn Bills in exchange for a sentence of 18 years to life in prison – an offer disclosed during Monday's court proceeding by prosecutors Doreen M. Hoffmann and Mary Jean Bowman.
That sentencing commitment was made by now-retired County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III in late 2021.
"With respect to the sentencing commitment made by the former judge, I will hold that in abeyance," said Ottaviano, who ordered the sides to return before him March 25.
If convicted of the murder at trial, Abdu-Sabur's maximum sentence would be 25 years to life.
Niagara Falls police said Bills, 46, was killed June 6, 2015, in Abdu-Sabur's home on Pierce Avenue. Her body was found 10 days later in the basement of an abandoned house on Willow Avenue. Her head, hands and feet were missing.
Abdu-Sabur, now 38, was arrested in February 2020 in Spartanburg, S.C., where he had moved. In May 2020, he was ordered to give a DNA sample for comparison to blood police found in the Pierce Avenue house.
Because of a gag order imposed at the arraignment by now-retired County Judge Sara Sheldon and still in effect, attorneys could not respond to media questions.
But in the courtroom Monday, Fogg noted that he was not the original attorney in this case.
The arraignment was handled by a public defender, and in late March 2020, the case was reassigned to the Niagara County Conflict Defender's Office – a group of attorneys on the public payroll part time to handle cases for poor defendants when conflicts of interest rule out the regular public defender's staff.
The attorneys who originally represented Abdu-Sabur have left the Conflict Defender's Office.
Fogg made his first appearance in the case Aug. 13, shortly after the previous attorneys asked for psychologists to examine Abdu-Sabur to determine if he was competent to stand trial.
The doctors reported Oct. 7 that he was competent, and Fogg said Dec. 10 he wouldn't challenge that finding.
But now Fogg is interested in using a defense of "not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect," or by reason of "extreme emotional disturbance." Such a strategy would force the prosecution to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Abdu-Sabur didn't have those mental issues.
Fogg told Ottaviano he's reviewed "12 boxes of files" and the defendant's medical records.
"I believe there's an issue with his psychiatric competence," Fogg said Monday.
There was no hint of a postponement for the trial, now set to begin with jury selection April 18, and Fogg said he was not offering the psychiatric defense as a delaying tactic.
"I consider myself an honorable attorney and an officer of the court," he said.