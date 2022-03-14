Attorney for man charged in Falls dismemberment seeks to use psychiatric defense

"With respect to the sentencing commitment made by the former judge, I will hold that in abeyance," said Ottaviano, who ordered the sides to return before him March 25.

If convicted of the murder at trial, Abdu-Sabur's maximum sentence would be 25 years to life.

Niagara Falls police said Bills, 46, was killed June 6, 2015, in Abdu-Sabur's home on Pierce Avenue. Her body was found 10 days later in the basement of an abandoned house on Willow Avenue. Her head, hands and feet were missing.

Abdu-Sabur, now 38, was arrested in February 2020 in Spartanburg, S.C., where he had moved. In May 2020, he was ordered to give a DNA sample for comparison to blood police found in the Pierce Avenue house.

Because of a gag order imposed at the arraignment by now-retired County Judge Sara Sheldon and still in effect, attorneys could not respond to media questions.

But in the courtroom Monday, Fogg noted that he was not the original attorney in this case.