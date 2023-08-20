For about 15 minutes last week, the man charged with a hate crime after a confrontation with Black Lives Matter demonstrators on Hertel Avenue three years ago got a judge to agree to let him serve as his own attorney.

But shortly after granting Michael J. Cremen's request, State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller changed his decision and questioned whether the defendant was being truthful.

"You're playing games with me," the judge said from the bench.

The Aug. 14 courtroom episode was the latest development in one of the high-profile cases to emerge locally from the racial justice protests in the summer of 2020.

Cremen, 50, formerly of Franklinville, faces charges in two cases: the initial incident in which he has been accused of wielding a knife and repeatedly using a racial slur and profanity toward a crowd marching on Hertel Aug. 28, 2020, and a 2022 charge for bail jumping.

Cremen missed multiple court appearances and was apprehended in Baxter County, Ark., in mid-November of last year. For the initial incident, he was charged with second-degree menacing as a hate crime and second-degree harassment.

Cremen, who has had four attorneys previously represent him, hired his fifth defense attorney, Emily Trott, earlier this year.

After initially having his request granted, Cremen asked the judge if he would still be able to hire an attorney in the future.

"If I find an attorney who will actually submit the motions I'm asking and actually fight this case properly and the defense I want presented, which is the truth, am I allowed to hire one?" Cremen said.

The judge warned him that any attorney he does hire is under ethical obligations to follow rules and procedures. If they are asked to do something against the law or unethical, they can't do it, the judge told him.

Before Boller could grant a request for a person to represent himself, the judge explained the risks of moving forward without an attorney. If granted, the person alone would be responsible for, among other things, making an opening statement, questioning witnesses and making appropriate objections. If a person representing himself doesn't behave appropriately, he can be removed from the courtroom during the trial, which would continue in his absence.

People representing themselves also risk saying something in front of a jury that could make the person appear guilty, the judge said.

"The average person is at a disadvantage when representing himself," Boller said.

Even attorneys charged with crimes, despite having training in the law, are advised to get a lawyer to represent them, the judge said.

Any person who is unable to conduct their defense as effectively as an attorney would "will have to live with those consequences," Boller said.

After laying out the dangers, Cremen told the judge he still wished to continue the case without a lawyer, though Trott would remain as a standby adviser.

Boller then asked Cremen a list of questions. Has anyone promised him anything if he gave up his right to an attorney? Did the judge or Trott say anything to him that would make him give up that right against his will? Is Cremen making the choice of his own free will?

All of Cremen's answers seemed satisfactory except one – when asked if anyone had threatened him or pressured him to give up his right to a lawyer, Cremen answered "yes."

But that answer didn't draw any immediate reaction from Boller or prosecutors.

Boller granted Cremen's request and the parties scheduled an April 8, 2024, trial date.

A little more than 10 minutes after the proceeding ended, prosecutors came back and asked Boller to recall the case. Cremen was brought back into the courtroom and questioned again.

Cremen said he did understand the question about threats and pressure. When again asked whether he was threatened or pressured, he said, "I'll say no."

The judge asked if Cremen was playing games. If Cremen answered in the affirmative to that question, he wouldn't be able to approve the request, Boller said.

"No is my answer," Cremen said.

Prosecutors asked the judge to ask Cremen if he could explain why he answered "yes" earlier.

Was he mistaken or did he mean to say yes, Boller asked Cremen.

"I have thoughts about this whole proceeding," Cremen told the judge.

That appeared to be all Boller had to hear. The judge said he understood "what just happened" and denied Cremen's request.

Cremen, whose bid to be released on bail earlier this year was denied, remains in custody at the Erie County Correctional Facility.