Attorney attacked in Erie County Correctional Facility says client made threats in days prior

A man accused of robbing four suburban convenience stores has been charged with assaulting his defense attorney in the Erie County Correctional Facility earlier this week.

The man made threats of violence during a court appearance last week and on the phone prior to Tuesday's attack at the Alden jail, said veteran defense attorney Joseph J. Terranova, who suffered head and shoulder injuries.

The assault, captured on video, happened as Terranova was meeting with Londarr S. Ward.

Ward was arraigned Thursday in Alden Town Court on a second-degree assault charge stemming from the incident.

Ward, 38, also faces four felony armed robbery charges and a misdemeanor possession of stolen property charge in connection with four robberies in Cheektowaga and Amherst last year, according to court records.

Defense attorney James Q. Auricchio, who was meeting with his own client in the room at the correctional facility at the same time Terranova met with Ward, said that to say Terranova's client was in a "state of rage" is an understatement.

"In 22 years as a lawyer, in my days as a bartender, I don't think I've ever seen a guy that violently out of control," Auricchio said.

Jury selection in Ward's case had been scheduled to start next Monday, so Terranova planned to visit Ward on Tuesday to go over some material provided by the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Terranova said.

Prosecutors turned over recordings of some phone calls Ward made while he has been incarcerated, one of which Terranova described as "pretty incriminating."

On Monday night, Ward called Terranova and the attorney told his client he wanted to play him the recordings the following day, the attorney said.

Terranova said Ward told him he was going to refuse the visit. Terranova said he told Ward that was up to him, but he pointed out Ward's looming trial.

That's when Ward told Terranova "it's only going to take four punches to knock you down and knock you out," Terranova said.

When Terranova arrived at the jail Tuesday, he said he informed correctional facility staff about the threat.

Terranova and Ward met in a large room where other incarcerated people and their attorneys were meeting. An officer was stationed by the door.

The facility has other rooms where two parties can talk by telephone, but that setup wouldn't work for this visit because Terranova had to play files on his laptop for Ward to listen to, he said.

The room they met in has video cameras, with high glass down the middle. Inmates sit on one side and visitors sit on the other, he said.

Terranova was seated not far from where the officer was.

Ward was already upset when the meeting began, Terranova said, and as he set up the laptop, the attorney explained the latest plea offer from the District Attorney's Office.

Ward was getting more worked up and the officer told Ward he needed to calm down or the visit would be terminated.

Ward pounded on the table, triggering another warning from the officer.

That's when Ward jumped up on the bench he was sitting on, and jumped over the partition and attacked his attorney, Terranova said. Ward threw "three or four punches," and Terranova hit the floor.

"I was lucky," Terranova said. "It could have been much worse."

Cheektowaga police arrested Ward on March 8, charging him with robberies at gas stations at Union Road at Maryvale Drive on Feb. 22, 2021, and at Harlem Road and Cleveland Drive two days later. Ward also was charged with robbing gas stations at Millersport Highway and Longmeadow Road on Feb. 28, 2021, and at Grover Cleveland Highway and Main Street on March 7, 2021, Amherst police said.

The multi-robbery case, which had been assigned to Erie County Judge James Bargnesi, will be transferred to another judge. That's because Ward allegedly made a threat to assault Terranova in open court on Friday, Terranova said.

Ward told the judge he didn't want Terranova to defend him and that was going to assault him, said Terranova, who was the second attorney to represent Ward in the robbery case.

Ward has previously served prison time for a weapons possession conviction, according to state records.

Terranova was attacked by another client in March 2018 in the downtown holding center. In that incident, Terranova's client was Mark Dublino, who had been convicted of attempted murder for attacks involving a sledgehammer and a shovel and sentenced to 100 years in prison. A jury convicted Dublino of the jailhouse assault in April 2021.

Auricchio, who ran to Terranova's aid on Tuesday, said he was grateful for the quick actions of the officer, who prevented things from getting even worse.

"Sometimes clients misfire their frustration at us, because they think we're just another cog in the wheel," Auricchio said. "So when they perceive judges, officers, prosecutors treating them with disrespect, we get the brunt of it."

Auricchio said he doesn't know many lawyers who would have tried to talk his client down, like Terranova did.

"Joe gets the tough cases because he doesn't back down from guys that try to bully their way to bad decisions in their cases," he said. "Sometimes we have to save them from themselves."