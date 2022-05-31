Attica corrections officer stabbed while breaking up mess hall fight

A corrections officer assigned to the mess hall at the Attica Correctional Facility was injured when he came to the aid of an inmate who was being attacked by other inmates Friday, according to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association.

The officer saw one inmate begin slashing at the head and back of another inmate seated at a table, the union said. The inmate defended himself by punching at his assailant. Three other inmates joined in the fracas.

The two inmates involved in the initial altercation continued fighting as officers used pepper spray on them. An officer was stabbed in the left hand by the initial attacker, the union said, and a 6 1/2-inch makeshift, sharpened metal weapon was recovered by prison staff.

The initial two inmates were taken to the infirmary for treatment. The inmate who was attacked with the weapon sustained several lacerations and puncture wounds and required treatment at an outside hospital.

The injured officer was treated by prison medical staff and also transported to an outside hospital for further treatment. He did not return to duty.

The five inmates involved in the fight were placed in special housing units to await disciplinary charges.

