Attacker to serve 16 years in stabbing at Wheatfield factory

Marques M. Green, who stabbed a fellow employee last year at the Silipos plant in Wheatfield, was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in state prison for the attack.

The sentence was the most Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek could have imposed under terms of a plea bargain she approved Feb. 22, when Green admitted to first-degree assault for the Oct. 20 knife attack on Antonio Bell, 33, who was stabbed in the torso.

It was the second felony conviction for Green, 28, who violated probation on a 2021 Erie County conviction for attempted second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Wojtaszek sentenced him to seven years on that, but made the sentences run concurrently.

Green also will face five years of parole-like postrelease supervision after he serves his sentence.

Silipos, located on Williams Road, manufactures gel for medical use, including shoe inserts and protective gloves.

