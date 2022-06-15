Attack with a pocket knife leads to charges against Hamburg teen

A Hamburg teenager has been arraigned on charges of first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the stabbing of another youth with a pocket knife, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said the the 15-year-old boy was arraigned Monday before Youth Part Judge Brenda Freedman. The charges stem from a knife attack on a 16-year-old boy during a fight Saturday on Kennison Parkway near Norton Drive in Hamburg. The injured teenager was transported by Lake Shore Emergency Medical Services to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of injuries to his torso and head.

The juvenile suspect was released to the custody of his parents and is scheduled to return to court on June 22 for a case review.

