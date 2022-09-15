At summit prompted by Buffalo massacre, Biden promises resources to counter hate-fueled violence

President Biden on Thursday announced a White House initiative to combat hate-motivated violence across the country during a summit he agreed to convene after the racially motivated May 14 mass killing in Buffalo at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

The initiative will include training for local law enforcement agencies, workplaces and houses of worship, partnering with schools to address bullying and harassment, as well as a "new era of national service," Biden said during the United We Stand Summit at the White House.

"We’re going to use every federal resource available to help communities counter hate-fueled violence, build resilience and foster greater national unity," Biden said.

Biden last month announced the summit, which was called for by advocates after authorities said a white supremacist killed 10 Black people and wounded three others in a shooting at the Buffalo supermarket. The summit was billed as an effort "to counter the destructive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety."

In his remarks, Biden outlined the initiative but offered few details.

He called on Congress to raise the living allowance for national service positions to the equivalent of $15 an hour. He also said he wants lawmakers to pass a budget that includes funding "to protect nonprofits and houses of worship from hate-fueled violence."

The president also said he wants to "hold social media platforms accountable for spreading hate" and fueling violence. He said he wants Congress to "get rid of special immunity" given to social media companies "and impose stronger transparency requirements on all of them."

Biden was introduced by Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, the woman killed when a man drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.

The president also pointed to efforts beyond the federal government, including plans by a group of nonprofit organizations to train 10,000 Americans "how to become bridge builders in their communities," as well as related plans by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

A group of philanthropic leaders are announcing a "$1 billion investment toward building a culture of respect, peace and cooperation in our civic life," Biden said.

There also will be a continued "national conversation" on the issue of hate-fueled violence, including an effort by a new bipartisan nonprofit dignity.us, to take the message on the road "to listen and learn from people doing this work and find ways to scale up the best ideas," Biden said.