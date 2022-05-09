At least four in custody following police pursuit in Buffalo

What started with an attempted traffic stop Monday afternoon turned into a police pursuit in which a person in the vehicle pointed a gun at officers, according to Buffalo police.

At least four people were in custody, a news release from the police department said.

The incident began shortly before 12:30 p.m. when officers attempted to pull over a vehicle near Main and Utica streets.

The vehicle "took off" and police began to pursue it. One of the vehicle's occupants hung outside the vehicle during the pursuit and allegedly pointed a handgun at them, police said.

The pursuit ended on Oxford Avenue, just north of West Ferry Street. That's where at least four individuals were taken into custody. Police impounded the vehicle.

No injuries were reported and charges were being finalized Monday afternoon, police said.

Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge noted that the traffic stop and pursuit were connected to an earlier incident that had prompted Buffalo school officials to order students from City Honors School not to leave their building. The school at Best Street and Masten Avenue is about 10 blocks from where the pursuit began.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.