At least 19 shots fired in exchange of gunfire between two vehicles in Niagara Falls
top story

Occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire early Tuesday morning in Niagara Falls, according to a police report.

An officer on a call on Cleveland Avenue near 16th Street just before 1 a.m. reported hearing between 15 and 30 shots from two distinct guns.

Witnesses told police the shots between the two vehicles started in front of an address on 18th Street, between Walnut and Ferry avenues, continued down 18th and then continued on to Walnut between 17th and 18th streets, according to the report.

Police recovered 19 9 mm shell casings in the area.

No reports of any victims were made to police or area hospitals.

There were at least three other incidents of gunfire in the city since Friday, according to other police reports.

