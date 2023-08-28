A man seeking asylum in the U.S. was charged Sunday with attempted assault and accused of using a roofing nail during an altercation in an Amherst hotel.

It was the third arrest in Erie County of a man seeking asylum from among the approximately 600 people sent to the county from New York City.

Amherst police were called to the Red Roof Inn on Flint Road about 6:25 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fight, possibly involving a knife.

Officers determined a knife had not been used in the altercation, police said Monday in a news release.

Police said they charged Daniel Narvaez-Velasqu, 35, who is residing at the hotel, with attempted assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Capt. Christopher Meyer said Narvaez-Velasqu is seeking asylum in the U.S and was released on an appearance ticket.

The other person involved in the altercation was a local resident who was at the hotel and was uninjured, Meyer said in an email.

Cheektowaga police on Aug. 11 charged a man from the Democratic Republic of Congo with sex abuse and unlawful imprisonment of a woman at a Dingens Street hotel. He is accused of attacking an employee of DocGo, a company providing services to asylum-seekers.

In another separate case, an asylum-seeker from Venezuela was charged Aug. 2 with raping a woman in a hotel room on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga.

More than 200 migrants who had been residing in the Dingens Street hotel have been moved to Amherst.