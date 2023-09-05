An asylum-seeker from Venezuela accused of raping a woman in front of a child in a Cheektowaga hotel faces more charges in the case as prosecutors allege he raped the woman twice.

An Erie County grand jury has indicted Jesus D. Guzman-Bermudez on two counts of first-degree rape, two counts of third-degree rape and one count of child endangerment.

Guzman-Bermudez, 26, was arraigned on the new slate of charges Tuesday morning before State Supreme Court Justice Amy C. Martoche.

Martoche ordered him to be continued held without bail.

Defense attorney Michael C. Cimasi entered a plea of not guilty on his client's behalf and told the judge his client disputes the charges.

Guzman-Bermudez is accused of forcing the woman two have sexual intercourse twice, both times in the presence of her 3-year-old daughter, Assistant Erie County District Attorney Rachel M. Vicario said in court.

Vicario asked the judge to remand the defendant, describing him as a "significant flight risk."

Guzman-Bermudez, assisted by a Spanish-language translator, spoke briefly during the arraignment, saying he understood the requirements of an order of protection issued by the judge barring contact between him and the woman who made the accusations.

Guzman-Bermudez and the woman were living together as a couple at the time of the alleged attacks, Cimasi said.

On Aug. 8, prosecutors announced charges filed in Cheektowaga Town Court for a rape alleged to have happened Aug. 2 in a hotel on the 4000 block of Genesee Street. Guzman-Bermudez was initially charged with one count of first-degree rape, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, child endangerment and harassment.

Both alleged rapes happened on the evening of Aug. 2, according to the District Attorney's Office.

About 530 migrants have been sent by bus to the Buffalo area from New York City since mid-June, according to Jericho Road Community Health Center, one of the local organizations working with asylum-seekers who have arrived.

The announcement of the initial charges against Guzman-Bermudez triggered criticism from local Republicans of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's response to the migrant crisis.

Guzman-Bermudez is scheduled to return to court on Sept. 21 to appear before Supreme Court Justice Deborah Haendiges.

If convicted, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 25 years.

