A man who is seeking asylum in the United States is being held in the Erie County Holding Center following his arrest in connection with $12,000 in damage to a Cheektowaga restaurant.

Cheektowaga police responded to the Luna Lounge on Dingens Street about 3:20 a.m. Saturday for a disturbance, and found the front windows and doors damaged, according to a police news release.

Gustave Diaz Carvajal, 27, and an unidentified individual threw rocks at the building, and he is accused of breaking three windows and three doors, causing $12,000 in damage to the building, according to police and Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

Diaz Carvajal, of Venezuela, also is accused of kicking and punching an employee of the lounge who confronted him, injuring the employee's knee, according to Flynn.

He is charged with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault and second-degree harassment, and is being held on $50,000 bail, according to Cheektowaga police and the district attorney.

Asylum-seeker third in Buffalo region arrested this month An asylum-seeker charged Sunday with attempted assault after an altercation in Amherst is the third asylee to be arrested this month.

Diaz Carvajal also is accused of shoplifting three pairs of headphones, valued at about $225, from a department store at Walden Galleria on Aug. 19. He allegedly put the headphones in his backpack and left without paying, according to Flynn. The store's loss prevention officers found headphones as well as a razor knife and pliers inside his backpack.

Cheektowaga police charged him with petit larceny and possession of burglar tools, according to Flynn.

Several others seeking asylum have been charged with crimes in Erie County this month, causing Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz to place a "pause" on the acceptance of any new asylum-seekers from New York City to Erie County. The incidents also prompted Poloncarz's Republican opponent for county executive, Chrissy Casilio, to hold a "Migrant Crisis Community Forum" Tuesday night at Potts Banquet Hall in Cheektowaga.

An asylee was charged Sunday with attempted assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon after being accused of possessing a roofing nail during an altercation in an Amherst hotel.

Cheektowaga police on Aug. 11 charged a man from the Democratic Republic of Congo with sexual abuse and unlawful imprisonment of a woman at a Dingens Street hotel.

In a separate case, an asylum-seeker from Venezuela is accused of raping a woman in a hotel room on Genesee Street in Cheektowaga on Aug. 2.