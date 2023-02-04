Bail was set at $20,000 for a Town of Niagara man following his arrest on several charges stemming from assaults on two women, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.
Richard Felvus, 36, was charged with first-degree rape, a Class B felony; second-degree assault, a Class D felony; criminal obstruction of breathing; fourth-degree criminal mischief; forcible touching; and second-degree harassment.
Felvus was taken into custody Friday following an investigation by Town of Niagara Police and the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau into an incident that occurred Thursday.