As violence surges and 3-year-old lies wounded, police and community struggle for answers

The event included music and free food. The goal of the event, the likes of which were put on hold because of Covid-19, is for police and the public to interact so the public can deliver their ideas and concerns directly to the police. When the community and police work together, they partner to make a safer community, said Mayor Byron W. Brown.

“This is a critical element of building the relationship between community and police," Brown said. "To be able to effectively solve crime, we need to have a strong relationship with the community where the community feels comfortable providing information to the police on various types of criminal activity."

The department conducts these community events in areas of the city where there are higher levels of shootings and of crime overall, said Police Commissioner Byron C. Lockwood.

Police will be bringing this type of daylong event to other parts of the city, "but right now, this area right here seems to need some attention to it and this is why we’re here today," Lockwood said.

In addition to police, the Mayor’s Impact Team and representatives of violence-interrupter organizations Buffalo Peacemakers, Buffalo SNUG and the Stop the Violence Coalition were on hand.