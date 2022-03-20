As they await answers, friends of victims in double homicide at Genesee County farm raise funds for their families

Two charged in double homicide in Genesee County Raul Cruz, 18, of Warsaw, and Prince N. K. Wilson, 23, of Albion, were charged with second-degree murder and arraigned in Batavia Town Court Saturday.

What investigators have said is that Morales and Hernandez were found dead shortly after the Genesee County Emergency Communications Center received a call just before 10 p.m. March 11 about a disturbance at the property. A fire also had been started in the residence where their bodies were found.

A day later, the sheriff's office announced it had arrested Raul Cruz, an 18-year-old Warsaw resident, and Prince N. K. Wilson, a 23-year-old from Albion, in connection with the double homicide. Cruz, taken into custody in Warsaw, and Wilson, arrested in Batavia, were charged with second-degree murder and ordered held without bail in Genesee County Jail.

The sheriff's office released the identities of Morales and Hernandez on Friday but provided no further information except that the victims were both born in Mexico and had been employed and living in the United States.

As the investigation continues, Hurd said she's praying for the best.

"My friend's not here to have a voice, and me and my friends are going to be his voice, and we're not going to stop until we get justice," she said.