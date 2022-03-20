As they await answers, friends of victims in double homicide at Genesee County farm raise funds for their families

Born in Mexico, Ivan Morales came here at least nine years ago and had worked at farms in Perry, Pavilion and Alexander, said his friend, Patricia Hurd.
When he wasn't working, Morales enjoyed listening to music, singing and dancing. He loved wearing his yellow Converse shoes. Hurd and others called him "Punk," because of the way he styled his hair: short with a "fauxhawk" in the front.
Now, Hurd, friends and family are only left with memories of him.
Morales, 30, and Marcelino Gomez Hernandez, 29, were found stabbed to death late March 11 inside a worker bunkhouse at Blumer Dairy Farm in the Town of Alexander. Investigators in Genesee County have released limited details about what may have happened, but they have charged two suspects with second-degree murder.
While they await answers, family and friends are raising money in the hopes of sending Morales' and Hernandez's bodies to Mexico for burial. While Hurd didn't know Hernandez, she said Morales had just started working and living at the longtime Alexander farm within the last few months.
"He was a really good guy," Hurd said. "This should have never happened."
The Genesee County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate what may have transpired that night in the trailer, located behind barns on the 450-cow farm on Route 98 owned by third-generation dairy farmers.
Raul Cruz, 18, of Warsaw, and Prince N. K. Wilson, 23, of Albion, were charged with second-degree murder and arraigned in Batavia Town Court Saturday.
What investigators have said is that Morales and Hernandez were found dead shortly after the Genesee County Emergency Communications Center received a call just before 10 p.m. March 11 about a disturbance at the property. A fire also had been started in the residence where their bodies were found.
A day later, the sheriff's office announced it had arrested Raul Cruz, an 18-year-old Warsaw resident, and Prince N. K. Wilson, a 23-year-old from Albion, in connection with the double homicide. Cruz, taken into custody in Warsaw, and Wilson, arrested in Batavia, were charged with second-degree murder and ordered held without bail in Genesee County Jail.
The sheriff's office released the identities of Morales and Hernandez on Friday but provided no further information except that the victims were both born in Mexico and had been employed and living in the United States.
As the investigation continues, Hurd said she's praying for the best.
"My friend's not here to have a voice, and me and my friends are going to be his voice, and we're not going to stop until we get justice," she said.
Right now, Hurd and other friends are focused on raising money to get Morales' and Hernandez's bodies to Mexico. Two fundraising campaigns have launched on GoFundMe.
One, labeled "Help Marcelino RIP," had raised $1,644 as of 2:30 p.m. Saturday. "His wife and children are asking for help for the financial hardships this tragedy has caused the family," the fundraiser's description reads. Messages and calls for funds posted on Facebook indicate Hernandez had only been in the United States for a few months.
The other, called "Help Ivan's family in Mexico," had raised $3,037 as of the same time Saturday. The fundraiser's description notes Morales' brother in Georgia and his mother asked to have the campaign set up to help his family back home.
Hurd and other friends also plan to collect donations in the community. In fact, she made her own donation buckets, with a photo of Morales and a message in Spanish and English, noting that the funds will go toward sending his body to his family in Chiapas, in southern Mexico.
She painted the buckets yellow like the Converse shoes that Morales loved to wear – a reminder of her friend.
Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.