As search continues for missing student, Buffalo State offers support

She continued: "Because Buffalo State faculty, staff, and students care deeply for one another, I have no doubt that Saniyya’s disappearance has weighed heavily on each of you," Conway-Turner wrote. "Our students should know that the Counseling Center staff is here to help them, and Student Affairs is planning virtual spaces for students to gather in support of Saniyya and her family. Faculty and staff members should contact our Employee Assistance Program if they need to talk to someone."

The college is trying to assist students through a number of approaches, said Tim Gordon, vice president of student affairs.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It's really about connecting people who have been affected by a situation to resources," he said. Student support staff reached out first to students who reside in Bishop Hall, where Dennis lives and was last seen. They're also trying to identify and work with her close friends, fellow classmates and fellow participants in clubs and other activities.

"Then we expand out to give students a common space to process and share concerns," Gordon said. "This affects people in various ways."