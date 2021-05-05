As search continues for missing student, Buffalo State offers support

As the search continues for a missing SUNY Buffalo State College sophomore, the college is reaching out to its student body and staff to help them cope with the emotional trauma surrounding her disappearance.
Saniyya Dennis, 19, is an honors student majoring in mechanical engineering technology who is from the Bronx. She was last seen leaving her campus dorm about 11 p.m. April 24. Cellphone records pinged her phone at 1:23 a.m. April 25 near Goat Island in Niagara Falls, according to Chief of University Police Peter Carey. She took a bus up to the Falls that night, according to the Erie County District Attorney's office.
Dennis has not been seen or heard from since and her family from New York City has been in Buffalo searching for her.
On Monday, College President Katherine Conway-Turner sent a letter to the college community about Dennis.
"I have had the distinct pleasure of meeting Saniyya – a lovely young woman, honors student, and mechanical engineering technology major with a bright future ahead. My heart goes out to Saniyya’s family, whom we continue to support during this painful time," she said.
Conway-Turner said University Police have been working with law enforcement agencies. She thanked them, volunteers and the news media for their efforts "as we collectively hope for her safe return."
She continued: "Because Buffalo State faculty, staff, and students care deeply for one another, I have no doubt that Saniyya’s disappearance has weighed heavily on each of you," Conway-Turner wrote. "Our students should know that the Counseling Center staff is here to help them, and Student Affairs is planning virtual spaces for students to gather in support of Saniyya and her family. Faculty and staff members should contact our Employee Assistance Program if they need to talk to someone."
The college is trying to assist students through a number of approaches, said Tim Gordon, vice president of student affairs.
"It's really about connecting people who have been affected by a situation to resources," he said. Student support staff reached out first to students who reside in Bishop Hall, where Dennis lives and was last seen. They're also trying to identify and work with her close friends, fellow classmates and fellow participants in clubs and other activities.
"Then we expand out to give students a common space to process and share concerns," Gordon said. "This affects people in various ways."
The college is organizing a Zoom listening circle for students to share their thoughts and feelings and then another virtual event for the community, Gordon said.
College officials know that the pandemic has made this school year uniquely difficult. Students have attended a hybrid of remote and in-person learning and most became eligible for the vaccine only a few weeks ago.
This school year, Buffalo State has been conducting telehealth wellness checks on students, especially those who are quarantining because of Covid-19 infection or exposure.
"We know that can be very stressful," Gordon said.
"We've seen just over 4,200 students in telehealth settings," he said. "We call them wellness check-ins in to see how people are doing and making sure they're connected. Students come to us for all sorts of things."
Students are grappling with many issues, from the pandemic to issues related to racism and communities of color, he said.
To get help, students are encouraged to call the Counseling Center at 716-878-4436.
University police asked anyone with information about Dennis to call 716-878-6333 or email police@buffalostate.edu. Information can also be shared through the University Police anonymous tip line at 716-878-3166 or by calling the NYS Missing Person’s Clearinghouse at 800-346-3543.
Maki Becker