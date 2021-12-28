As legal fees grow beyond $7 million, Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy case heads to mediation

The Buffalo Diocese, which has racked up more than $7 million in legal and professional fees in nearly two years in bankruptcy court, will head into a new phase of its Chapter 11 reorganization.
Chief Judge Carl L. Bucki of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the Western District of New York this week ordered the diocese to begin mediated negotiations with its insurers, parishes and schools, and creditors – namely the more than 900 people who have filed claims accusing priests and other diocese employees of child sexual abuse. Bucki asked retired Bankruptcy Court Judge Michael J. Kaplan to act as mediator.
Bucki said he was pushing the parties to the table to avoid full-scale litigation that would “take years if not decades to complete.”
“We are unable even to estimate the resulting legal expenses,” he added.
“The time has come for all parties in good faith to negotiate a fair and reasonable settlement of the various disputes in this case. If a settlement was easy to accomplish, the parties would already have achieved that result,” Bucki wrote in a 16-page decision late Monday. “Tremendous complexity suggests a need for mediation. But any mediation must be fair to all parties and protective of due process.”
The diocese filed for bankruptcy protection in February 2020.
Through the end of August, the diocese had paid out $5.1 million in fees and expenses for work by nine law firms, two financial companies, a public relations fir, and an insurance archaeology company, according to its most recent monthly operating report. Bucki approved an additional $1.9 million in payments two weeks ago.
And the tab keeps growing, with firms regularly submitting invoices to the court, pushing the total amount billed over the 22 months of bankruptcy well past $7 million.
The diocese’s lead counsel, Bond, Schoeneck & King, has billed $2.3 million for its work since Feb. 28, 2020, followed by Connors LLC at $1.1 million.
Support Local Journalism
Pachulski, Stang, Ziehl & Jones, lead attorney for the committee of unsecured creditors, which represents the more than 900 people who filed child sex abuse claims, has billed $816,294 in fees and expenses, although that amount only is through May 31.
The Jones Day law firm, hired to defend the diocese against a civil suit brought by State Attorney General Letitia James, has charged $799,542 for about eight months of work. Jones Day attorneys charge as much as $1,250 per hour and have been trying to negotiate a settlement with the AG’s Office.
The diocese identified more than 70 insurers that have potential responsibility in covering the cost of defending against child sex abuse allegations and paying for claims, and it has twice sued in bankruptcy court to get the insurers to pay up.
But the diocese has not yet been able to sort out exactly which claims implicate which insurance policies and to what degree parishes and other affiliated entities are on the hook for claims, based on their insurance coverages at the time of the alleged abuses.
The diocese’s attorneys have been pushing for a mediation order for some time, pointing out that mediation has led to 18 previous confirmed bankruptcy reorganization plans involving Catholic religious entities.
“It is the best way to preserve assets of the diocese’s estate while achieving certainty with respect to the scope and extent of the diocese’s insurance coverage,” the lawyers argued in court papers.
The committee of unsecured creditors supported the diocese’s motion for a mediation order, stating that the complexity of the case, due to the number of claims and insurance policies involved, required a seasoned mediator or team of mediators.
But some insurance companies argued against mediation. A group of insurers known collectively as the Nationwide entities objected on the grounds that mediation will be a meaningless waste of time because the diocese has not yet disclosed enough documentation that identifies all carriers who might share responsibility for coverage, nor has it provided insurers with an adequate analysis of the claims that implicate insurers.
Bucki said he will give insurers a chance to force the diocese to release more information, by allowing “pre-mediation discovery.” The insurers will have until Jan. 31, 2022, to file any motions seeking more documents.
Mediation will likely be a far less public process than litigation, with the parties involved ordered to keep the substance of their negotiations confidential. Bucki also left open the possibility for insurers to return to court even during the course of mediation.