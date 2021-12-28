As legal fees grow beyond $7 million, Buffalo Diocese bankruptcy case heads to mediation

The diocese identified more than 70 insurers that have potential responsibility in covering the cost of defending against child sex abuse allegations and paying for claims, and it has twice sued in bankruptcy court to get the insurers to pay up.

But the diocese has not yet been able to sort out exactly which claims implicate which insurance policies and to what degree parishes and other affiliated entities are on the hook for claims, based on their insurance coverages at the time of the alleged abuses.

The diocese’s attorneys have been pushing for a mediation order for some time, pointing out that mediation has led to 18 previous confirmed bankruptcy reorganization plans involving Catholic religious entities.

“It is the best way to preserve assets of the diocese’s estate while achieving certainty with respect to the scope and extent of the diocese’s insurance coverage,” the lawyers argued in court papers.

The committee of unsecured creditors supported the diocese’s motion for a mediation order, stating that the complexity of the case, due to the number of claims and insurance policies involved, required a seasoned mediator or team of mediators.