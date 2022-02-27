As jury selection looms, accused killer of youth football coach rejects plea deal

He also faces charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree attempted burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for two incidents on Oct. 1, 2019.

Washington is accused of firing multiple shots at an occupied home on Ruspin Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. that day. No one was injured in that incident. Prosecutors also accuse him of trying to burglarize a home on LaSalle Avenue that night. Washington shot himself in the hand during a scuffle with a person at the home, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Those three charges are pending in a separate criminal case that is not part of the coming trial.

Prosecutors said they would agree to let Washington plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter, conditioned upon him receiving a 25-year determinate prison sentence. Pleading guilty to that single charge would satisfy all current charges against him in both cases.

If Washington is now convicted on all charges in each case and receives the maximum sentence on each charge, he would spend 80 years to the rest of his life in prison. If convicted of all charges but given only the minimum sentences, he would still face 27 years to life.