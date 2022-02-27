As jury selection looms, accused killer of youth football coach rejects plea deal

Jason L. Washington Jr. stood before the judge with a choice.
Before him was a plea offer from prosecutors, who were ready to try him for the killing of a Buffalo youth football coach and shooting a 20-year-old in the summer of 2019.
Washington, who was 17 at the time of the violent attack, could plead guilty and spend 25 years behind bars, or he could go to trial and face the potential of 80 years to life in prison.
The now-20-year-old decided to roll the dice with a jury.
"Not interested," Washington told the judge about the prosecution's offer.
Jury selection in Washington's murder trial in Erie County Court starts Wednesday. The Buffalo man is accused of killing of Norzell "Nore" Aldridge and wounding another man in a shooting Aug. 31, 2019, at Emerson Park, behind Harvey Austin Elementary School 97 on Sycamore Street.
Washington's defense attorneys, Scott Riordan and Brian Parker, both recommended that their client accept the prosecution's offer, Riordan told the judge during a pretrial conference this week.
A grand jury indicted Washington on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and second-degree weapons possession for the double shooting.
He also faces charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree attempted burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for two incidents on Oct. 1, 2019.
Washington is accused of firing multiple shots at an occupied home on Ruspin Avenue at about 11:30 a.m. that day. No one was injured in that incident. Prosecutors also accuse him of trying to burglarize a home on LaSalle Avenue that night. Washington shot himself in the hand during a scuffle with a person at the home, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Those three charges are pending in a separate criminal case that is not part of the coming trial.
Prosecutors said they would agree to let Washington plead guilty to first-degree manslaughter, conditioned upon him receiving a 25-year determinate prison sentence. Pleading guilty to that single charge would satisfy all current charges against him in both cases.
If Washington is now convicted on all charges in each case and receives the maximum sentence on each charge, he would spend 80 years to the rest of his life in prison. If convicted of all charges but given only the minimum sentences, he would still face 27 years to life.
In court on Wednesday, Judge Susan Eagan tried to ensure Washington understood the choice before him.
"You're a young man," she said. "So there's a lot of life left to serve."
Aldridge, 36, was shot while he tried to break up a fight, people at the scene and others who knew him said after the shooting. The shooting was unrelated to the football game that just ended involving the 9- and 10-year-old Beast Elite Ducks team, which Aldridge helped coach.
Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan on Friday ruled that prosecutors can play videos that they say show Jason L. Washington Jr. in possession of a black revolver, the type of gun used to kill Norzell "Nore" Aldridge.
The judge in late January ruled prosecutors would be allowed to show jurors Facebook photos and videos they say link Washington to the killing.
Jury selection was originally scheduled to start Monday, but one of Washington's lawyers recently became ill while out of the country and was unable to return as scheduled.
Assistant District Attorneys Eugene Partridge and David Zak are prosecuting the case.
