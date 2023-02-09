Federal prosecutors declined to reveal on Thursday whether they plan to seek the death penalty against the racist killer who murdered 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket.

At the very least, Payton Gendron will spend the rest of his life behind bars, either in a state or federal prison, for the slayings last May at the Tops market on Jefferson Avenue.

The U.S. Justice Department could try to carry the punishment even further, but federal prosecutors in Buffalo and Washington declined to comment Thursday when asked by The Buffalo News if they will try to have Gendron executed.

Joseph M. Tripi, the lead prosecutor in the federal case, would only say that Gendron will be in court for a Feb. 16 status conference before Magistrate Judge H. Kenneth Schroeder Jr.

Gendron has pleaded not guilty to 27 federal charges that include 10 counts of hate crimes resulting in a death.

One day before that, the 19-year-old Gendron is expected to be sentenced to life in state prison by an Erie County Court judge. He pleaded guilty last November to state charges that he murdered 10 people, and that the murders were acts of terrorism and hate crimes. He also admitted to gun crimes.

Gendron, a resident of the Town of Conklin outside Binghamton, admitted that he traveled more than 200 miles to Buffalo to murder Black people. He used a video camera mounted to a helmet to broadcast his slayings live on the Internet.

While the state court case will end with his sentencing by Judge Susan Eagan next week, the major unanswered question in the federal case is whether prosecutors will pursue the federal death penalty against Gendron.

“So far, we have not been told whether the federal government plans to do that, and we do not expect that the answers will come during the status conference next week,” said attorney John V. Elmore, who represents three Buffalo families who lost loved ones in the massacre.

“The death penalty is reserved for those people who committed the most heinous of crimes, and the attorney general will have to make that decision in this case. Some of the people who committed mass murders have been put to death, and some have not.”

In January, the Justice Department said it would not seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing 23 people in a hate crime at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, in 2019.

Since Attorney General Merrick Garland took office in 2021, the Justice Department has not sought the death penalty in a new prosecution.

One of Gendron’s attorneys in the federal court case declined to comment Thursday when contacted by The News.

Elmore and Anthony M. Bruce, a retired federal prosecutor, said they will be surprised if Gendron’s attorneys do not make a push to have Gendron serve his time in a federal prison, rather than a state prison.

“Generally speaking, federal prisons are cleaner, safer and have better programs for the inmates than the state prisons do,” Elmore said.

Elmore said he also believes federal prisons would do a better job of providing security for a high-profile inmate such as Gendron, who has proclaimed his racist views on the Internet.

Bruce, who served nearly four decades as a federal prosecutor, said that defense attorneys who represent individuals charged with state and federal crimes almost always try to steer their clients toward the federal system for incarceration.

Bruce predicted that Gendron, if convicted of federal crimes, will wind up at a “maximum security” federal prison, such as the Administrative Maximum Security Facility in Florence, Colo.

Gendron has been in a special, high-security wing of the Erie County Holding Center since Buffalo Police arrested him after the May 14 massacre.