As Belstadt goes to prison in Steingasser slaying, defense tees up an appeal

The jury, the prosecutor and the judge all were convinced that Joseph H. Belstadt killed Mandy Steingasser in 1993, which is why he is going to prison.
But at his sentencing Friday afternoon, Belstadt's lawyer entered a loud dissent.
“This is not justice. Justice is not locking up an innocent man for the rest of his life,” defense attorney Michele G. Bergevin said as Belstadt was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison for killing the 17-year-old Steingasser.
She was last seen alive in the early hours of Sept. 19, 1993. Two witnesses said they saw her entering Belstadt’s car.
On Oct. 25, 1993, her partially decomposed body was found in a ravine in what was then called Bond Lake County Park in Lewiston.
An autopsy concluded she had been strangled, and a skull fracture was found in front of her left ear.
“For 28 years he evaded justice for that crime,” Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman told reporters. “We put the evidence before a jury, and they found him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Belstadt wasn't arrested until 2018, after newly processed forensic evidence enabled prosecutors to obtain a murder indictment from a grand jury.
“I would like to say to Mandy’s family and friends how sorry I am for the pain they’ve gone through, but I am not the person who killed Mandy,” Belstadt said. “I’ve been saying that since day one, and that’s not going to change. I did not kill Mandy Steingasser.”
Wyoming County Judge Michael M. Mohun disagreed.
“Joe Belstadt has walked free longer than Mandy Steingasser was alive. He will walk free no longer,” said Mohun, who was temporarily assigned to Niagara County for the trial in Niagara Falls.
"It was a horrendous and violent crime. He fractured this girl's skull and strangled her with her own bra," Seaman said. "That kind of calls for the maximum sentence."
“During the time Joe Belstadt has been living his life, my daughter did not,” Loraine Steingasser, the victim’s mother, tearfully told the judge.
She blasted Belstadt, 46, of the Town of Tonawanda, for “the lies you told your family.”
But as Belstadt was led from the courtroom, one of his supporters said, “He didn’t do it.”
After 10 hours of deliberation over two days, the jury convicted Belstadt, of second-degree murder on Nov. 16, finishing a trial that began Oct. 25.
Friday, attorneys on both sides spoke of the volume of letters sent on behalf of the victim and the defendant.
Seaman cited one from a Steingasser relative who wrote of “having to explain why Aunt Loraine doesn’t have any children. That’s why she sometimes cries at Christmas.”
“Joe Belstadt is a gem. He is a very caring person,” Bergevin said, drawing some murmurs and chuckles from the courtroom crowd of about 60.
She spoke of how Belstadt lived with and cared for his grandmother, whose car he was driving when he admittedly picked up Steingasser near the corner of Fifth Avenue and Oliver Street in North Tonawanda between 1 and 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, 1993.
Two mushroom hunters found the body 36 days later in a ravine in the Meyers Lake area of the remote Lewiston park. Steingasser’s bra was knotted around her neck.
But the evidence that was most convincing, a juror told The Buffalo News after the trial, was the discovery of two of Steingasser's pubic hairs on the floor of Belstadt's car, and three fibers from the rug of that car stuck to her corpse.
Police had that evidence since the fall of 1993, when they seized Belstadt's car and thoroughly vacuumed it. But not until 2017 had DNA and other forensic technology evolved to the point that the hairs could be identified as Steingasser's.
During Friday’s sentencing, Loraine Steingasser sat next to Niagara County Judge Caroline A. Wojtaszek, who as district attorney used the new forensic findings to obtain a grand jury murder indictment against Belstadt.
Wojtaszek was the lead prosecutor at Belstadt’s first trial, in March 2020, which was aborted after one day of testimony because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Bergevin argued, correctly, that none of Belstadt's DNA was found on the body. In fact, the only DNA found on the body was that of Steingasser's ex-boyfriend, found in Steingasser's panties even after they, and the body, had been exposed to the weather for five weeks.
The ex-boyfriend, Christopher Palesh, testified that he left North Tonawanda to move to Florida on Sept. 17, 1993. Bergevin challenged his story and attempted to offer him as an alternative killer.
Belstadt, then an 18-year-old North Tonawanda resident, put himself on police radar by going to North Tonawanda Police Headquarters the day after Steingasser was reported missing.
He said he gave Steingasser a ride in his car to a church at Oliver Street and First Avenue, where he said a man was waiting for her on the church steps.
Belstadt told police he left for Canada after dropping Steingasser off, and testimony from friends showed he enlisted some of them to tell police that.
But it wasn't true, as Belstadt admitted to police a few days later. He gave police a revised statement that said after leaving Steingasser at the church, he went to a doughnut shop and then home.
Seaman told the jury he doesn't know where Steingasser was killed. He said it might have been at Meyers Lake or somewhere in North Tonawanda, perhaps at the old Roblin Steel plant.
“We love you, Joe,” relatives shouted outside the Angelo DelSignore Civic Building in Niagara Falls as three court officers led Belstadt across snow-covered Cedar Avenue to a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office vehicle for a ride back to the County Jail. Soon, he will be shipped to state prison to await the results of his appeal.
“I think this case will be upheld on appeal because it was done properly,” Seaman predicted.
He saluted the North Tonawanda police, the Sheriff’s Office and its forensic lab team for sticking with the case for so many years.
But Bergevin said the long delay in prosecuting the matter, and the refusal of Wojtaszek’s predecessors to prosecute a case that almost entirely comprised circumstantial evidence, are arguments in favor of an appeal.
“This was a wrongful conviction, and this will not end here,” Bergevin vowed. “I will not forget my commitment to make this wrong right.”