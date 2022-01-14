As Belstadt goes to prison in Steingasser slaying, defense tees up an appeal

Friday, attorneys on both sides spoke of the volume of letters sent on behalf of the victim and the defendant.

Seaman cited one from a Steingasser relative who wrote of “having to explain why Aunt Loraine doesn’t have any children. That’s why she sometimes cries at Christmas.”

“Joe Belstadt is a gem. He is a very caring person,” Bergevin said, drawing some murmurs and chuckles from the courtroom crowd of about 60.

She spoke of how Belstadt lived with and cared for his grandmother, whose car he was driving when he admittedly picked up Steingasser near the corner of Fifth Avenue and Oliver Street in North Tonawanda between 1 and 1:30 a.m. Sept. 19, 1993.

Two mushroom hunters found the body 36 days later in a ravine in the Meyers Lake area of the remote Lewiston park. Steingasser’s bra was knotted around her neck.

But the evidence that was most convincing, a juror told The Buffalo News after the trial, was the discovery of two of Steingasser's pubic hairs on the floor of Belstadt's car, and three fibers from the rug of that car stuck to her corpse.