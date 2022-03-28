As bail debate persists, data shows few rearrested in Buffalo for violent felonies

He said he was struck by the data showing most people released without bail return for future court appearances.

He also credited the two-day waiting period for judges to issue a warrant, saying most lawyers use that time to push their clients to make sure they show up in court.

Stadelmaier said he thinks the pandemic-related shutdown of courts, which left more cases being unresolved for longer periods, contributed to the rearrest rate.

Overall, the changes are working because people accused of crimes aren't sitting in jail, which would likely result in them losing their jobs, said TheArthur A. Duncan III, a Buffalo defense attorney. Instead, because of the reforms, they are out of custody where they can stay working and take care of their families, he said.

Duncan said he believes the only negative effect from the changes are that some repeat offenders, some of whom are taking advantage of the new rules, know they can't be held in custody.

"Most people are law-abiding citizens and everybody makes mistakes," he said. "And everybody doesn’t have the wherewithal when they're charged with a crime to raise bail."

The repeat offenders