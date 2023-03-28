It has been 23 years since Edward M. Kindt pleaded guilty to killing wife and mother Penny Brown, a crime that traumatized Salamanca.

But with Kindt's release on parole expected any day, the wound that many thought had scarred over for good has been ripped open.

While police are waiting for specifics on Kindt's release from the Division of Parole, some residents are worried about whether he will return to this community. That includes the Seneca Nation of Indians, which has added its condemnation of the board's decision to the objections of other community members.

Kindt was granted parole with a release date of Wednesday. While his release was imminent, local law enforcement officials were waiting for updates Tuesday.

"At this point we're not even sure he's going to be residing in the city or not," Salamanca Police Chief Jamie Deck said. "His parole officer called, but we don’t know any of his stipulations yet, if any."

"Kindt will be released upon completion of his community preparation, which could be before, on, or after his release date," a spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said in an email.

Community preparation includes arranging housing for paroled inmates.

Deck said usually the department receives a letter from the state the week before an inmate is released with basic information, including an address.

"I don’t know if it's being confirmed. The last I knew they were still looking for a place and we haven’t been told otherwise yet," Deck said.

Community devastated after convicted Salamanca killer gets parole Edward M. Kindt of Salamanca was sentenced when he was a teenager to nine years to life in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder in the 1999 rape and murder of Penny Brown.

Kindt was 15 when he raped and strangled Brown, a nurse and midwife, on a recreation trail on Mother's Day in 1999 when she was jogging with her dogs. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder March 8, 2000. The state Parole Board several weeks ago granted him parole from his sentence of nine years to life in prison. At the time he sentenced Hindt, Cattaraugus County Judge Larry M. Himelein said words that are resonating today: "I think you are a threat any time you are in society."

Cattaraugus County District Attorney Lori P. Rieman, who was not in office during the trial, said she has submitted letters each time the Parole Board sent a notice he was being considered for parole, but not this year. She said she last sent a letter in March 2021, but did not believe the state provided additional notice since then that he was being considered for parole.

"It is clear from the relevant facts that Mr. Kindt will reoffend," Rieman wrote in a previous letter. "Our community, which is rural and economically limited, does not have the resources to adequately monitor Mr. Kindt."

Kindt, 39, is the same age Brown was when he killed her.

The Seneca Nation of Indians has called on the Parole Board to reverse its decision to release Kindt, who is Native American. The City of Salamanca is located within the boundaries of the nation's Allegany Territory.

"The Seneca Nation should have been consulted before any parole decision was made. We would have strenuously objected to his release," President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said in a statement. "This individual took someone’s life and inflicted terror upon our entire community. He should not be allowed to re-enter the same community that was traumatized by his heinous actions.”

He said the Seneca Nation is in support of the Brown family and all those who seek to ensure Kindt "sees no reprieve for his actions."