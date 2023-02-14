There is no question about what will happen to Payton Gendron on Wednesday.

The white supremacist who fatally shot 10 Black people and wounded three at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 will be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. That was set in stone when he pleaded guilty in November to domestic terrorism motivated by hate – which carries an automatic life sentence.

This will be their turn to be heard.

Some families plan to speak to the court directly. Some have submitted written statements as part of a pre-sentencing report. And at least one son of a victim is choosing to ignore the day's proceedings in the Buffalo courtroom.

"I think the families will express grief and pain that this man caused and speak directly to him as well as the judge," said attorney John Elmore, who is representing the families of three of the slain.

"It's going to be very emotional," he said.

In pleading guilty to 15 counts, including 10 counts of first-degree murder, Gendron had no state court trial. He will never go before a state parole board. He has already agreed never to appeal his case. There's still the possibility he may face the death penalty in federal court. But no matter what, he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Between 17 and 19 people are expected to give statements in court, said Terrence M. Connors, who is part of a team representing seven families of those who died and others who survived. He said it's possible the sentencing could stretch to Thursday.

"The goal is to get it done Wednesday," Connors said.

He said many of the family members he represents plan to speak in court.

"The emotions of the families we speak for run the entire gamut. There are those who are anxious to see the maximum penalty imposed. There are also family members who regard the shooter as irrelevant and pay him no deference as they strive to achieve something positive from this horrific experience," Connors said.

In a certain sense, the sentencing scheduled for Wednesday is anticlimactic – the sentence has been predetermined.

But in cases where there's been no trial, it is the one opportunity for the judge to hear from the victims or their loved ones themselves. They can tell the court about how the crime affected them: physically, emotional, even financially.

"In any criminal case, the courts allow victims to make a statement to address the court whether it's a burglary or a robbery or any other homicide," Elmore said. "This is something that routinely happens every day in criminal court. The difference here is the heinousness of this crime and the impact of the crime on the community and these families."

Gendron will also have the opportunity to speak. The families have heard the Buffalo News report that the killer may apologize.

"Gendron has the absolute constitutional right to address the court," Elmore said. "What he says? I can't imagine what he's going to say. Whether or not he's going to apologize to the families, to me, that's speculation. Whatever he says is not going to in any way relieve the pain the families are feeling."

Garnell Whitfield, whose 86-year-old mother, Ruth, was killed in the massacre, said he plans to attend the sentencing but has elected to submit a written statement.

"I feel no need to publicly read my statement," said Whitfield, a retired Buffalo fire commissioner, who has become a leading voice in calling for gun-control legislation and fighting racial injustice.

Whitfield has no intention of giving the man who killed his mother any more attention than he's already gotten.

"I'm not of a mind to address him," he said. "He's a dead man walking. He's done. There's no discretion in sentencing. This is just a procedural hearing. At the end of the day, I'm more concerned with those things that have not been brought to justice or identified or acknowledged."

Whatever the killer says in court, Whitfield said, he is doing "for his own benefit more than mine."

"Even if he's sincere, he's trying to redeem himself in the eyes of his creator. There's nothing he can do for me or my mother," Whitfield said. "He's doing it for himself. And if he's insincere, he's looking to mitigate his federal sentence. It's still for him. Not me."

Zeneta Everhart, whose son, Zaire Goodman, now 21, was working at Tops when he was shot in the parking lot while helping an older customer, said she plans to read a victim impact statement she prepared with her son.

"My message will be clear that forgiveness is not an option. He tried to kill Zaire because of the color of his skin, took the lives of 10 people and terrorized an entire community," Everhart said. "We hope he gets the fate that he deserves."

Mark Talley, whose mother Geraldine, 62, was killed while shopping at Tops, said he won't be in court Wednesday and did not submit a statement.

"I wasn't going to be there," he said Tuesday. "It's no point."

He has no interest in being part of the media frenzy around the happenings.

"I hate that he's being given air time," Talley said. "He's going to prison. What's the point in giving him any last media? There's nothing he can say to bring back anybody from the dead ... Unless they said I could be in a room with just him and myself, ain't no point in me to go down there."

Instead, Talley said he is focusing on uplifting his community. He's been busy getting ready for a Harlem Renaissance-themed gala on Saturday – a networking fundraiser for his organization, Agents for Advocacy, which aims to improve the lives of those in low-income communities.

"It's going to be a chance for the community to come out and connect with each other," he said.

The sentencing scheduled for Wednesday is the end to just one chapter. Gendron also faces charges in federal court, and the Justice Department is determining whether he will face the death penalty.

Civil lawsuits are also in the works.

"Our fight for justice doesn't end with him going to jail," Elmore said. "There are other responsible parties that played a huge role in this mass shooting."