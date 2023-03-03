Arson is suspected in an overnight fire that caused $100,000 in damage at a vacant house in the Emerson neighborhood, said Michael DeGeorge, spokesperson for the Buffalo Fire Department.
Buffalo firefighters arrived at 230 Person St. around 1:15 a.m. Friday to find the structure engulfed in flames, DeGeorge said. No injuries were reported.
Another $10,000 in exposure damage was caused to the neighboring house, at 228 Person St., according to the report.
