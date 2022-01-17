 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arson investigation leads to arrest of Batavia man on multiple charges
A Batavia man is held in Genesee County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail after his arrest Sunday on several charges following an arson investigation, Batavia police reported.

Matthew T. Zakrzewski, 42, is charged with third-degree criminal trespass, second-degree arson, attempted second-degree arson, second-degree burglary and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Batavia police said Zakrzewski first was arrested in connection with the theft of a bicycle in the Bank Street area, then was identified as a suspect in a fire that was set in a chair in the communal area of Washington Towers, an apartment building for seniors at 1 State St.

Batavia police said he also was implicated in breaking windows and setting a fire in a vehicle after officers viewed video footage provided by neighbors.

According to the report, Zakrzewski currently is on parole. He was arraigned Monday in Batavia City Court.

