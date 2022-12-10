Arrest made in Sinclairville shooting death in July

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office announced that a suspect has been arrested on charges stemming from a shooting death July 5 in Sinclairville.

The suspect, whose name is withheld, was picked up Thursday after a grand jury returned a charge of first-degree manslaughter. The defendant was arraigned and remanded to custody without bail.

The victim, Joseph Misciagno, 18, was shot in the back following an altercation in the vicinity of Park and Reed streets that began when he confronted one of his friends about some of his belongings that were missing.

The arrest followed a lengthy investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the Chautauqua County District Attorney's Office.