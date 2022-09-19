Arrest made in Saturday night Berkshire Avenue homicide

A Buffalo man has been charged with killing a man and assaulting another person Saturday night on Berkshire Avenue, Buffalo police said.

Abouyea Thornton, 30, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault, police said.

Officers responded to a fight on Berkshire, east of Bailey Avenue, at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

One of the victims was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he died. Police identified him as Nicholas Grazes, 29. No further information was released about how Grazes died or about the alleged assault.

Thornton was arrested Sunday without incident, police said.

This was the second homicide on the street in a month.

Jasmine Craig, 29, was charged with second-degree murder in the killing of Lameshea Sanders, 30, in a shooting on Berkshire, near Parkridge Avenue, on Aug. 22.