Arrest made in Oct. 2 murder of Niagara Falls barber
A suspect was arrested Sunday in connection with the murder of a Niagara Falls barber in his shop shortly before 1 a.m. Oct. 2, Niagara Falls police spokeswoman Kristen Cavalleri reported.

Antonio Carr, 28, who was found when officer executed a search warrant at 520 18th St., was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, Cavalleri said.

Carr will be arraigned Monday in Niagara Falls City Court. Further charges are pending.

Carr is a suspect in the death of Tracy R. Greene, 58, who was shot multiple times in his shop at 1509 18th St. It was the city’s 12th murder of 2021.

Arrested with Carr was Nicole M. Mcdougall, 31, who was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration after she reportedly interfered with execution of the search warrant, Cavalleri said. She was released on an appearance ticket.

