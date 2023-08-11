A Buffalo man has been charged in a homicide that occurred as a result of a domestic incident Monday in the 3400 block of Main Street.

The suspect, 29-year-old Savon Stewart of no permanent address was taken into custody Thursday by patrol officers and charged with second-degree murder, according to police.

About 3 p.m. Monday, officers from Buffalo's Northeast District station were called to the scene of an injured and unresponsive woman who later was determined to be dead at the scene and her cause of death ruled a homicide. She was later identified as 27-year-old Jena Macdiarmid of Buffalo.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office assisted the Buffalo Police Department Homicide Unit during the investigation.