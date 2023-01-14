Arrest made in holdup of Elmwood Avenue convenience store

An arrest has been made in connection with a holdup at a convenience store on Elmwood Avenue earlier this month, Buffalo police reported.

Police said the incident occurred Jan. 4 at the Speedway store at Elmwood and Forest avenues. The arrest was made Thursday by Northwest District officers after an investigation by detectives.

According to the report, a man had attempted to leave the store without paying for items, but stepped around the counter instead and grabbed a store employee from behind. The robber then placed an object against the employee's neck and demanded money from the cash register.