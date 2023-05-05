A person has been indicted for the February hit-and-run crash that severely injured a Cheektowaga police officer, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.
Police and prosecutors will hold a news conference Friday morning to announce details, the District Attorney's Office said.
Officer Troy Blackchief was struck at about 4:30 a.m. Feb. 6 on Union Road near the Kensington Expressway while deploying stop sticks, devices put in the road to deflate tires of vehicles fleeing police.
Blackchief was hit by the driver of one of two stolen vehicles that police were pursuing out of Depew. He suffered a skull fracture and a brain injury, among other injuries.
Cheektowaga police previously said the vehicle that hit Blackchief was a white 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was found later that day at an abandoned gas station at Kensington Avenue and Century Road in the town.
An SUV police believe was the other involved in the incident, a maroon 2019 Jeep Cherokee, was found that day by Buffalo police on Nicholson Street, near Kenmore Avenue.
Blackchief was headed to an out-of-state clinic and set to have surgery to repair his skull in early March,
his wife previously told The Buffalo News.
Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould discusses incident involving officer hit by fleeing vehicle on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Stephen T. Watson
Photos: Officer struck by fleeing stolen vehicle on Union Road
Police personnel investigate the scene where a Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle that was reported stolen on Union Road at Route 33 in Cheektowaga on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Police personnel investigate the scene where a Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle that was reported stolen on Union Road at Route 33 in Cheektowaga on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Vehicles secure the scene where a Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle that was reported stolen on Union Road at Route 33 in Cheektowaga on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Police personnel investigate the scene where a Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle that was reported stolen on Union Road at Route 33 in Cheektowaga on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Police personnel investigate the scene where a Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle that was reported stolen on Union Road at Route 33 in Cheektowaga on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Police personnel investigate the scene where a Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle that was reported stolen on Union Road at Route 33 in Cheektowaga on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Police personnel investigate the scene where a Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle that was reported stolen on Union Road at Route 33 in Cheektowaga on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Police personnel investigate the scene where a Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle that was reported stolen on Union Road at Route 33 in Cheektowaga on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Police personnel investigate the scene where a Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle that was reported stolen on Union Road at Route 33 in Cheektowaga on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Police personnel investigate the scene where a Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle that was reported stolen on Union Road at Route 33 in Cheektowaga on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Police personnel investigate the scene where a Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle on Union Road at Route 33 in Cheektowaga on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Police personnel investigate the scene where a Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle that was reported stolen on Union Road at Route 33 in Cheektowaga on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Police personnel investigate the scene where a Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle that was reported stolen on Union Road at Route 33 in Cheektowaga on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
Police personnel investigate the scene where a Cheektowaga police officer was struck by a fleeing vehicle that was reported stolen on Union Road at Route 33 in Cheektowaga on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.
