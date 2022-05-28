 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made in Forest Avenue shooting

A Buffalo man was charged with first-degree assault following a shooting Friday evening on Forest Avenue, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Forest, near Dart Avenue.

A 31-year-old Buffalo man suffered a gunshot wound that police said was not life-threatening. He was treated and released from a hospital, police said.

A detective with the Northwest District located the suspected gunman, with help from patrol officers. Detectives with the Gun Violence Unit investigated.

The suspect was identified as Kenneth Nieves, 32, of Buffalo. He was being held in the Erie County Holding Center Saturday.

