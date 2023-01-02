Arrest made in fatal stabbing Sunday in Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls police have made an arrest in Sunday's fatal stabbing on LaSalle Avenue, officials announced Monday.

The suspect, who is charged with second-degree murder, was not identified pending his arraignment Tuesday in Niagara Falls City Court.

A city police spokesman previously said police responded to a home on LaSalle, between 22nd and 24th streets, at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday, and found a man who had been stabbed.

The 33-year-old man, a city resident whose name has not been released pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released.

Police ask anyone with information to call 716-286-4553 or 716-286-4711.