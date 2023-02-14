An arrest has been made in connection with a holdup last Friday evening at Crosby's convenience store, 141 N. Main St., Angola, Town of Evans police reported.

Collin Gallese, 24, no address given, was charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony.

According to the report, a robber allegedly showed a knife to an employee at Crosby's about 5:45 p.m., demanded cash and merchandise, then fled in a vehicle.

A vehicle matching the description of the getaway vehicle was stopped Saturday by Cheektowaga police, who took the driver, Gallese, into custody on a warrant and other charges, Evans police said. They noted that the vehicle had been reported stolen.