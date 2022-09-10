Arrest made following investigation into fatal accident in Cattaraugus County

An investigation into an accident that killed one person and injured two others Sept. 3 in the Town of Portville has resulted in the arrest of an Allegany County man on a charge of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and three other counts, Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb announced.

Skyler J. Hess, 20, of Wells Road, Little Genesee, was arraigned before Portville Town Justice Judy McClain on a charge of driving while intoxicated and two counts of second-degree vehicular assault. He was released from Cattaraugus County Jail under supervision after posting $100,000 property bond.

Sheriff Whitcomb said Hess is accused of being the driver of a pickup truck that struck a Jeep parked legally on the side of Route 417 at about 1:45 a.m.

The impact sent the Jeep across a lawn at 465 Portville Ceres Road, fatally injuring a 19-year-old man.

The truck then hit a parked sedan, continued across the yard and hit a tree.

Injured in the accident were an 18-year-old woman who remains in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center and a 16-year-old girl who is recovering at home after treatment at Oishei Children's Hospital.