Arrest made after North Buffalo 7-Eleven robbed twice in three days

Police have made an arrest after a 7-Eleven convenience store at Delaware and Tacoma avenues was robbed early Friday and Sunday mornings, according to Buffalo police reports.

Police have not said whether they believe the same suspect committed both robberies.

The first theft happened at 4:07 a.m. Friday. The male assailant, wearing a lime green-colored mask, asked for a pack of cigarettes, according to a report.

The robber then threatened to shoot a store employee if the employee didn't hand over cash. The assailant fled north towards Tacoma.

The second robbery happened at 3:15 a.m. Sunday. The assailant entered the store, demanded cash and threatened to shoot an employee, according to a police report.

Police located the suspect because a tracking device was placed with the cash.

Charles Thompson, 54, of Buffalo, was charged with first-degree robbery and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, according to the report.

Thompson was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Sunday and is due back in court on Thursday.

