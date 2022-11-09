Arrest made after Buffalo FBI office vandalized

A person was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly shattering a front window panel at the FBI’s Buffalo office, according to law enforcement officials.
Yellow crime scene tape blocked off the sidewalk on the Niagara Street side of the building's front entrance and a Buffalo Police patrol car was parked at the scene.
The name of the person arrested and a motive have not been released.
The Buffalo News contacted the FBI seeking additional details and is awaiting a response.
Two law enforcement officials said a blunt object, possibly a brick or a block, was used to smash the window at about 1:15 p.m.
On July 12, an FBI agent was assaulted outside the bureau’s office.
In that case, a federal grand jury indicted Tyler Collins, 27, of Buffalo, on a charge of assaulting a federal officer.
The attack occurred after Collins was denied entry into the building by security guards, according to police.