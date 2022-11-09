 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arrest made after Buffalo FBI office vandalized

  • Updated
FBI vandalism

A Buffalo police officer outside the FBI Buffalo office, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
A person was arrested Wednesday afternoon for allegedly shattering a front window panel at the FBI’s Buffalo office, according to law enforcement officials.

Yellow crime scene tape blocked off the sidewalk on the Niagara Street side of the building's front entrance and a Buffalo Police patrol car was parked at the scene.

FBI vandalism

Damage to a window at the FBI Buffalo office, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

The name of the person arrested and a motive have not been released.

The Buffalo News contacted the FBI seeking additional details and is awaiting a response.

Two law enforcement officials said a blunt object, possibly a brick or a block, was used to smash the window at about 1:15 p.m.

On July 12, an FBI agent was assaulted outside the bureau’s office.

In that case, a federal grand jury indicted Tyler Collins, 27, of Buffalo, on a charge of assaulting a federal officer.

The attack occurred after Collins was denied entry into the building by security guards, according to police.

reporter

I am a member of The Buffalo News' watchdog team, coauthor of New York Times bestseller, American Terrorist: Timothy McVeigh and The Oklahoma City Bombing. I'm also a proud graduate of Buffalo State College where I met my wife who is my editor in life!

