Arrest in Niagara Falls woman's slaying after 18 months brings relief for family

Mariah Wilson was only 28 years old and a single mother to two young children when she was murdered on Sept. 4, 2020, inside her LaSalle Avenue apartment in Niagara Falls.

After 18 months of having few details about what happened the night she was killed, Wilson's family was relieved to learn of an indictment in the case on Thursday, according to her cousin, Julia Stevens.

"I think it carries a lot emotions for our family," Stevens said of the arrest of 28-year-old Atrel Hudson of Niagara Falls.

"We're obviously thankful to have some answers, but I think we all were aware that whatever those answers came with, it was going to bring a lot of pain, as well," Stevens added.

Hudson was charged with first-degree murder and second-degree murder, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman said during a news conference Thursday. Hudson also was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the case.

Once the indictment against Hudson was unsealed by Seaman in Niagara County Court, Stevens said family members were able to put together pieces of the crime that they might already have suspected, but were initially unsure of.

"We have known what happened to Mariah, but now it became very real and we can visualize what her last moments were like, and the fact that the person who was indicted was somebody that many of our family members knew, have spent time with and who has been around our family after Mariah's murder, it's definitely devastating," Stevens said in an interview with The Buffalo News on Friday.

Stevens said that, though Hudson was known to the family, he and her cousin were not in a romantic relationship and that the murder was not a domestic violence case, though Stevens was reluctant to say more because of the ongoing investigation.

One of the ironies surrounding what happened to her cousin is that Wilson had planned to move away from the area with her two children a few days after she was murdered, according to Stevens.

"She was murdered on a Thursday and the following Sunday, her best friend was coming to get her to move her to North Carolina," Stevens said.

A Niagara Falls native, Wilson was adopted at an early age, but was in touch with and remained close to her biological family. Stevens' father and Wilson's biological mother were siblings, Stevens said.

"Even though she was adopted by the Wilsons, she always had a relationship with her (biological) family," said Stevens.

Wilson, who had jobs in retail and food service, was described by her cousin as a striver, someone determined to succeed despite the obstacles before her.

"Me and Mariah spent a lot of time together. We both worked in retail in the mall, and I knew she was great there. She had always been a natural helper," Stevens said.

Wilson, whose 10-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son are being cared for by relatives, was beloved by her family and friends, Stevens added.

"I think at this point, I don't think that we would ever be able to achieve closure. We can find understanding. We can know that justice has been served, but as far as closure from losing somebody who is so precious to so many people, we all worked together to care for her children and make sure they're provided for on all fronts, but I don't think there's anything that will close that wound for us," said Stevens.

