An arrest has been made following a two-month investigation by Northeast District detectives into shots being fired into several buildings in the Schiller Park neighborhood, Buffalo Police announced.

Timothy Kuhn, 35, of Buffalo, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony, and first-degree reckless endangerment, a Class D felony.

The charges were made in connection with shootings Jan. 28 in the 100 block of Kerns Avenue that left bullet holes in a number of structures. Police said no one was injured in the incident.