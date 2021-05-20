 Skip to main content
Armed robber strikes Paradise Wine
A man displaying a gun robbed Paradise Wine on Rhode Island Street on Wednesday night, according to a Buffalo police report.

The robber entered the store at about 6:36 p.m. and demanded cash from the register.

He fled with cash heading north on 18th Street, according to the report.

The robber, who had a black handgun, was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a black bandana over his face.

