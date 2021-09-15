 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Armed robber strikes Hertel Avenue shop
0 comments

Armed robber strikes Hertel Avenue shop

Support this work for $1 a month

A robber displaying a gun stole cash Monday from a Hertel Avenue smoke shop, according to a Buffalo police report.

The robber struck Vape Lyfe, at Hertel and Fairchild Place, a few blocks east of Delaware Avenue, at 4:50 p.m.

The robber, described as a young male wearing red sweats, a black hoodie and carrying a black bookbag, demanded money from the register.

He took cash before fleeing south on Fairchild, according to the report.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico celebrates national Charro Day amid Covid-19 restrictions

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News