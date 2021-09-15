Armed robber strikes Hertel Avenue shop

A robber displaying a gun stole cash Monday from a Hertel Avenue smoke shop, according to a Buffalo police report.
The robber struck Vape Lyfe, at Hertel and Fairchild Place, a few blocks east of Delaware Avenue, at 4:50 p.m.
The robber, described as a young male wearing red sweats, a black hoodie and carrying a black bookbag, demanded money from the register.
He took cash before fleeing south on Fairchild, according to the report.
Aaron Besecker
News Staff Reporter
I'm a member of The Buffalo News' breaking news/criminal justice team. I've been reporter at the News since 2007.
