Arguments in South Buffalo murder trial expected to begin next week

"That is correct, your honor," Casado told the judge.

Casado's attorneys have previously hinted they may pursue a justification defense.

In a ruling in July, Eagan limited what defense attorneys can raise at trial about Wierzbicki's mental health or any alleged attempts at self-harm.

Evidence involving messages between Casado and Wierzbicki sent on the day she was killed will be allowed, but nothing from prior exchanges, the judge previously ruled.

Also, prosecutors would not be allowed to ask potential jurors about the issue of self-defense during the selection process unless defense attorneys raised the issue first.

Prosecutors on Wednesday provided Casado's defense team with a video recording of an interview investigators had with Casado, with four sections of the recording redacted under Eagan's July ruling limiting the time frame for messages sent between the defendant and the victim, Assistant District Attorney Ashley Morgan said. Morgan is prosecuting the case along with ADA Christopher Safulko.