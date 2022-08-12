Arguments in Pigeon child sex assault case adjourned until next month

Motion arguments in the child sexual assault case against G. Steven Pigeon were adjourned Friday in State Supreme Court until Sept. 9.

Defense attorneys for Pigeon, who was charged last year with sexually assaulting a girl younger than 11 in 2016, requested the adjournment, according to prosecutors.

Pigeon, who turned 62 Friday, had denied the allegations, previously telling The Buffalo News he believed he was "set up."

In another state case last month, the former Erie County Democratic Party chairman and one-time political power broker was sentenced to a year in jail after pleading guilty in a bribery scheme involving a then-State Supreme Court justice. Pigeon will serve that sentence concurrently with his four-month sentence also issued last month in a separate federal case.