Araiza accuser wrote in journal about being gang-raped hours after it allegedly happened

An 18-year-old woman who accused Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza of raping her last fall at an off-campus party in San Diego said she remembered being “led to a room where they were already waiting” and being “face down in a random bed waiting for it to be over” as multiple men assaulted her and left her bloodied and bruised.

The woman wrote the recollections in a journal entry on Oct. 17, 2021, immediately after telling San Diego police that she was gang-raped, according to her attorney.

Bills punter Matt Araiza accused of rape in civil lawsuit in California Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two former college teammates at San Diego State University have been accused in a lawsuit of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last fall.

“I feel like I should be documenting how I feel just to get through it but I don’t even know how to feel,” she wrote. “A part of me can’t help but feel guilty and wonder if I could have prevented it.”

The woman was a 17-year-old high school senior at the time of the alleged rapes. Her attorney, Dan Gilleon, posted pictures of the journal entries on Twitter on Friday morning and slammed San Diego police for not asking to review them as part of their investigation.

“The super-sleuths there didn’t bother to ask if my client kept a journal. She did, starting Day One. It’s heartbreaking,” Gilleon said in the tweet.

The journal entries did not mention by name Araiza or two other San Diego State football players accused in a lawsuit Gilleon filed Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court on behalf of the woman.

Araiza's attorney has denied Araiza raped the woman.

The Bills were in Charlotte, N.C., Friday for their final preseason game, at 7 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium against the Carolina Panthers. Araiza is at the stadium with the team.

The lawsuit alleges Araiza, then 21, had sex with the minor outside of a home where he had been living and then brought her inside to a room where she was repeatedly raped in the early hours of Oct. 17.

The suit alleges the then-high school senior identified as "Jane Doe" went in and out of consciousness but remembers moments as the men assaulted her. The others accused of rape in the complaint are Zavier Leonard and Nowlin Ewaliko. Leonard is on the San Diego State football team’s fall roster as a redshirt freshman. Ewaliko was on the team last year but is not on this fall’s roster.

The plaintiff described in her handwritten journal entry walking through a side gate to get to the back yard of the house where the party was held, and then socializing until being approached by a white guy with brown hair who gave her a drink and flirted with her.

She then told him she “went to Grossmont,” according to the entry.

Araiza’s criminal defense attorney, Kerry Armstrong, said in an interview on the newscast of CBS affiliate Channel 8 in San Diego that a private investigator found that the accuser was “telling everybody at the party that night that she was 18 years old and went to Grossmont College, not Grossmont High School.”

The woman said she wasn’t sure what happened next, but she was led to a room with “several guys” already there.

“I don’t remember how many,” she wrote. “I felt at that moment like I knew what was about to happen.”

She said she was thrown face down on a bed and sexually assaulted from behind by “several guys taking turns.”

At some point she saw a flash, as if someone may have been recording.

When everyone left, she said, she “stumbled out” and a friend found her.

“I told the crew I had just been raped, then asked to go home and sleep,” she wrote. “We left.