A Lackawanna man was arrested Tuesday on several felony weapons charges following a multi-agency raid at his residence, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The county Sheriff’s Narcotics and Intelligence Unit, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Lackawanna police, Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit and SWAT Team conducted the search at the Electric Avenue residence of Christopher Plandowski, 53.

Among the weapons recovered during the search were a stolen .380 auto handgun, a Polymer 80 9mm handgun – or ghost gun – and an AR-style rifle with a 3D printed receiver with no serial number. Also seized were an AR-style rifle with a defaced serial number, an additional AR-style rifle, ammunition of various calibers and an unspecified amount of methamphetamine.

Sheriff’s deputies charged Plandowski with six felonies, including three counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a stolen firearm and criminal possession of a firearm. He also was charged with a misdemeanor drug possession count.