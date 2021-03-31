 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Appleton man avoids prison in DWI crash that injured 2
0 comments

Appleton man avoids prison in DWI crash that injured 2

Support this work for $1 a month

Dylan S. Wronski of Appleton was sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation and $1,520 in fines and surcharges for being drunk when his vehicle rear-ended another on West Somerset Road in Somerset two years ago, inflicting spinal injuries on a man and a woman in the other auto.

Dylan Wronski

Dylan S. Wronski.

Wronski, 27, had pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular assault and felony driving while intoxicated before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. Kloch could have imposed up to four years in prison on each charge.

Wronski was trying to pass two vehicles ahead of him on the evening of Aug. 28, 2019, when the crash occurred, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli said. The injured people were from Barker.

Wronski originally was charged with aggravated DWI because his blood alcohol content was more than 0.18%, Granchelli said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Store cashier expresses guilt over Floyd's death

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News