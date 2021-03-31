Appleton man avoids prison in DWI crash that injured 2

Dylan S. Wronski of Appleton was sentenced Wednesday to five years of probation and $1,520 in fines and surcharges for being drunk when his vehicle rear-ended another on West Somerset Road in Somerset two years ago, inflicting spinal injuries on a man and a woman in the other auto.

Wronski, 27, had pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular assault and felony driving while intoxicated before State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. Kloch could have imposed up to four years in prison on each charge.

Wronski was trying to pass two vehicles ahead of him on the evening of Aug. 28, 2019, when the crash occurred, Niagara County Assistant District Attorney John P. Granchelli said. The injured people were from Barker.

Wronski originally was charged with aggravated DWI because his blood alcohol content was more than 0.18%, Granchelli said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.