Appeals court rules Town Board controls punishment for suspended Tonawanda police officer

Attorneys for both sides said they were considering their legal options.

"We’re in the process of reviewing the Appellate Division decision and determining what options we have," Paul D. Weiss, Scholl's civil attorney, told The News.

The initial police report filed after the Jan. 19, 2019, crash listed Scholl's wife, Aimee, as the driver. A corrected police report states Howard Scholl was driving.

Scholl's SUV rolled through a stop sign and struck a vehicle on Englewood Avenue that had the right of way, according to authorities. At the time, police noted icy conditions may have factored in the crash.

Two occupants in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Scholl, who also faces criminal charges to which he has pleaded not guilty, has admitted he initially gave police the wrong information about who was driving the SUV at the time but later corrected it, his criminal defense attorney has previously said.