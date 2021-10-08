 Skip to main content
Appeals court reinstates lawsuit in near-fatal Rottweiler attack
Vikki Avino and her son, dog bite victim Kaeden Mitchell, at Gates Vascular Institute, in Buffalo. Kaeden was hospitalized for about a month after he was attacked in Niagara Falls by his babysitter’s Rottweiler. 

 John Hickey

A Niagara Falls mother's lawsuit over a Rottweiler attack that nearly killed her son was reinstated Friday.

A five-judge panel of the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III erred in July 2020 when he dismissed the suit filed by Vikki-Lynn Avino of Niagara Falls.

Dogs-that-attacked-NF-boy-2017

Rottweilers in the driveway of the house at 228 70th St. on the day of a vicious attack on Kaeden J. Mitchell, June 7, 2017. 

On June 7, 2017, her son, Kaeden Mitchell, then 7, was mauled by two Rottweilers at the rented home of Kerri Ann Sweatman and Nikki Richmond on 70th Street in the Falls.

Avino sued the residents and landlord Jeffrey M. Zewin of Las Vegas.

Murphy wrote that Avino's attorney submitted statements from two of the tenants' friends about the Rottweilers' alleged vicious tendencies, but didn't tell Zewin's attorney about the statements.

Murphy threw out the statements and then ruled that without them, there wasn't enough evidence to hold a trial.

The appeals court said Murphy shouldn't have disallowed the statements and called for a trial over whether Zewin knew about the dogs.

