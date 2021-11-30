Antique train amusement ride stolen from Railway Historical Society

Buffalo police want the public's help catching train robbers.

A bright orange children's amusement ride has been stolen from the Western New York Railway Historical Society's Heritage Discovery Center off South Park Avenue.

Thieves took the restored antique ride, along with the 25-foot trailer it was stored in, during the early morning hours of Nov. 21 after breaking into the grounds of the discovery center on Lee Street.

The train had previously been set up at the organization's depots in Orchard Park and Williamsville.

The railway society was planning on making it a permanent exhibit at the discovery center, said Stephen Kocsis, the society's director of collections.

The train, which extends to about 50 feet long, is one of only two or three of its type still in existence, Kocsis said.

It was built in 1957 by Railmaster, a Buffalo company, and restored in 2009. It was donated to the railway society by the family of Alfred Paddy Rowell in October 2017.

"It's a loss to the community because of the historic nature of this Buffalo-built amusement ride," Kocsis said.