Another object thrown into home next door to Eden supervisor

A resident of Hillbrook Drive in Eden had the front window of his home smashed early Monday, at least the fifth such episode at that house in recent months, police said.

The incident occurred next door to the home of Eden Supervisor Melissa Hartman, who in late March had what looked like a pipe bomb thrown into her home.

The latest incident on Hillbrook happened at 3:37 a.m. Monday, police said in a news release.

The suspect threw at least one item through the window before fleeing through neighboring yards, leaving the area after reaching a waiting car parked on the next street, according to police.

Eden police ask anyone who may have any information to call them at 716-992-9211.

In early April, Eden police said objects were thrown into three homes on Hillbrook on six separate occasions.

The object thrown into the home of Hartman, who won the Democratic primary race for Erie County clerk in June, had messages referring to her campaign written on it.